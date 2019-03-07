|
Richard Lee King
Seminole, FL - September 14, 1939 - March 01, 2019
Richard L King, age 79, passed away March 1, 2019. He was born September 14, 1939 in Indiana.
Richard relocated to Florida from Louisiana/Indiana in 1991. He was a sheet metal worker for AT&T and a proud US Army veteran.
Richard was a Catholic and raised his children at St. Simon's in Indianapolis. Before his death, he was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a member of NAME miniature group. He blessed his family by being an active father, and joined his sons by being a scout master for the Boy Scouts of America. His one daughter says he blessed her by showing her, by example, how a real father and husband behaves.
Richard is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Knarzer) King of 61 years. Sons, Richard (Valerie) King, Ted (Tonya) King, Tim King, daughter Tammy (Lee). He was preceded in death by his son Robert King.
Other survivors are 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great granddaughters.
Donations may be made in his memory to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019