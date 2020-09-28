Richard "Dick" Lee Maupin
New Palestine - Richard "Dick" Lee Maupin, 83, of New Palestine, IN passed away September 26, 2020. He was born in Finley, Kentucky, a son of the late Mary Lucy Maupin, (Mattingly) and Albert Maupin. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Donna (Short) Maupin; daughters, Janice (Rawn) Walley, Brenda (Andy) Bullman, Kathy (Fiancé Dave) Rockey, Karla Maupin; sisters, Veronica Hagan, Margaret Higginbotham; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Paul, Joseph, Pat, Charles Robert, Louis Bertram; sister, Edna Mae; granddaughter, Rebecca Rockey.
Richard retired from Navistar in 1999 after 43 years. He attended Community Christian Church.
Richard enjoyed gardening and loved the outdoors. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Most of all he loved and adored his #1 wife, Donna!
Thank you to the doctors and St. Francis hospice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Christian Church, 3123 County Road 500 West, New Palestine, IN. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Beale. Burial will be at New Palestine Cemetery, New Palestine, IN.
