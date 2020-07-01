Richard Shepler
Fishers - 78, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born July 28, 1941 in Greenfield, Indiana to the late Virgil and Maude Shepler. Richard graduated from Warren Central High School and attended Butler University. He worked in car sales for Bob Catterson Buick, and later worked for Carpenter Realty, Century 21 and Remax Realty. Richard also founded and played in the 40-40 Basketball League.
Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Richard is survived by his wife, JoAnne; daughter, Lauralee Bates (Steve); sons, Nick Shepler (Angie) and Rich Shepler; step-daughter, Jennifer Brammer; and step-son, John Neargardner (Julie). www.shirleybrothers.com