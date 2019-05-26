|
|
Richard Lee "Dick" Simon
Indianapolis - Richard Lee "Dick" Simon was born in Indianapolis on June 25, 1937 to the late John H. Simon and Virginia (Riffe) Williamson and passed away in West Lafayette on April 13, 2019, after a 10 year battle with Parkinson's.
On November 30, 1968, he married Laurel Jean Poland in Indianapolis. She preceded "the Dickster" in death on June 27, 2016. Dick was the father of Jennifer L. Kerr (Cary) and Richard (Bud) L. Simon II (Tara) and" Papa" to Nathanael and Zachary Kerr and Cody, Emma, and Kaylee Simon.
Dick was a 1955 graduate of Southport High School where he played football and basketball. Following graduation, he briefly attended Indiana Central College before leaving to serve in the U.S. Navy until 1962. He returned to college and earned his B.S. in Chemistry in 1967.
Dick worked for Eli Lilly in Indianapolis from 1957 until his retirement in 2002. As an Organic Chemist, he received numerous patents for his work in the cardiovascular and neurological divisions. He played on Eli Lilly's hockey and softball teams and was blessed with his friendships with fellow employees.
Following his Parkinson's diagnosis, he began boxing to help with the treatment of his disease. He joined the Rock Steady Boxing Program when he moved to Westminster Village in West Lafayette
A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 31st at 2:30 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church (4100 E 56th St, Indianapolis). A Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday, June 1st from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Brown County Inn, Harvest North Room (51 St. Rd. 46 E, Nashville). Family and friends are invited to visit, look through Dick's pictures and memorabilia, and eat some of his favorite foods. Please consider wearing his favorite color, yellow or Purdue gear.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rock Steady Boxing at Westminster Village (2741 N Salisbury St, West Lafayette) to support others battling Parkinson's.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019