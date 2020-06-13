Richard Lee Welty
Needham - Richard Lee Welty, 84, of Needham, Indiana passed away June 12, 2020. Services are Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 AM at Rocklane Christian Church, 4430 Rocklane Rd. Greenwood, IN. 46143 with visitation on Friday, June 19 from 3-7:00 PM at the church, and Saturday from 10:00 until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral and Cremation Services - Greenwood Chapel. Please visit wilsonstpierre.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.