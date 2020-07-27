Richard Lee Whitsit
Indianapolis - Richard Lee Whitsit, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away Sat., July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Richard's family will receive friends on Weds., July 29, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Thurs., July 30, 2020 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery, Greenwood. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
to view the complete obituary.