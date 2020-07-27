1/
Richard Lee Whitsit
Richard Lee Whitsit

Indianapolis - Richard Lee Whitsit, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away Sat., July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Richard's family will receive friends on Weds., July 29, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Thurs., July 30, 2020 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery, Greenwood. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
