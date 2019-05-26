Services
A.R.N. Cremation Services
11411 North Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-4776
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home of David Lowry
110 Bow Lane
Indianapolis,, IN

Resources
Indianapolis - 67, passed away May 19, 2019 in the St. Vincent Heart Center. Rick was born on April 4, 1952 to Robert D. and Florence C. Lowry in Washington, PA. He was a longtime Indianapolis resident, and former resident of Tulsa, OK. He graduated from Fort Hays University in Hays, KS and served in the US Air Force. Rick was an RN with a specialty in trauma medicine. He was retired from Indiana University Health where he served as the Service Line Administrator of the IU Methodist Hospital Level 1 trauma unit.

He is survived by brothers, James (Washington, PA) and David (Indianapolis); niece, Ava Lowry; and nephews, Lucas and Ethan Lowry.

Friends of Rick are welcome at a celebration of life open house at the home of David Lowry on Sunday, June 2nd from 2 - 4 PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
