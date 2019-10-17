Services
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church
10350 Glaser Way
Fishers, IN
View Map
Richard Lux


1929 - 2019
Richard Lux Obituary
Richard Lux

Fishers - Richard P. Lux, 90, of Fishers, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 6, 1929 to Paul and Marie (Roth) Lux in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a radio operator aboard the USS Grand Canyon. He worked as a police officer for the City of Indianapolis. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his children, Linda (Bill) Lynch, Richard Paul (Beth) Lux, Jr., Luann (Rick) Mates, Mark (Kay) Lux, Lisa (Mike) Kirk, Michael (Pam) Lux, Lauren (Brian) Walker, and Matthew Lux; 22 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes T. Lux; and siblings, Helen, Dorothy Rosie and Jerry.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way in Fishers, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Youth Organization, 580 East Stevens Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
