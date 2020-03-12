|
|
Richard "Rick" M. Faulk
Indianapolis IN - Richard "Rick" M. Faulk, 72, passed away March 12, 2020. He was retired from Citizen's Gas. Rick was also a Vietnam Veteran of the US Air Force. He was past Commander several times for his Post VFW #2839, Former Commander of the 11th District, Former Past State Commander. He also sat on the National Council for VFW, was a member of Speedway American Legion Post #500, Speedway Masonic, Scottish Rite and the Murat Shrine. He was preceded in death by mother, (Katie), father, (John) and brother, Mike Faulk. Rick is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Amy (Glenn) McSchooler, Kimberly Simone, Rick (Stephanie) Faulk, Angie Faulk, Brett (Ashley) Faulk; brothers, John (Carol), Tim (Lynn) and Jeff (Angie); sister, Debbie Miles; 11 granddaughters and 3 great granddaughters. Visitation will be 11am-8pm Monday March 16, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Speedway VFW Post #2839. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020