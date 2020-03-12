Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Richard Faulk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Faulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. "Rick" Faulk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. "Rick" Faulk Obituary
Richard "Rick" M. Faulk

Indianapolis IN - Richard "Rick" M. Faulk, 72, passed away March 12, 2020. He was retired from Citizen's Gas. Rick was also a Vietnam Veteran of the US Air Force. He was past Commander several times for his Post VFW #2839, Former Commander of the 11th District, Former Past State Commander. He also sat on the National Council for VFW, was a member of Speedway American Legion Post #500, Speedway Masonic, Scottish Rite and the Murat Shrine. He was preceded in death by mother, (Katie), father, (John) and brother, Mike Faulk. Rick is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Amy (Glenn) McSchooler, Kimberly Simone, Rick (Stephanie) Faulk, Angie Faulk, Brett (Ashley) Faulk; brothers, John (Carol), Tim (Lynn) and Jeff (Angie); sister, Debbie Miles; 11 granddaughters and 3 great granddaughters. Visitation will be 11am-8pm Monday March 16, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Speedway VFW Post #2839. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now