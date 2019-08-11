|
Richard M. Jordan
Brownsburg IN - Richard Max "Dick" Jordan, of Brownsburg, Ind., USAC's tireless public/media relations man for over half a century, passed away Friday morning, August 9 at the age of 74.
Dick was born on December 2, 1944 in Indianapolis and graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1963. Dick began his career with the United States Auto Club (USAC) in December of 1968. Since that day, he has devoted his entire working life to publicizing the club's drivers and events, working with the media throughout the country and the world, as well as preserving the club's history with his thorough race reports, statistics and record-keeping, and also serving as the club's vice president.
A friend to all, the recognition from around the racing world because of Jordan's contributions have been extensive. The lifelong native of central Indiana is an inductee into both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame as well as the Hoosier Auto Racing Fans Club Hall of Fame and was recently honored with a plaque to be erected at the USAC offices in Speedway, Ind. for his lifetime of contributions to the sport of auto racing.
Dick is survived by wife Susan, son Jimmy (Candi) of Springfield, Mo., daughter Mandy of Indianapolis, Ind., three grandchildren (Luke Jordan, Nicolas and Alivia Rader) and nephew John Heinze of Mesa, Ariz. He was preceded in death by parents Rayburn and Clara Irene Jordan of Indianapolis, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the USAC Benevolent Foundation in the name of Dick Jordan or a pancreatic cancer foundation.
Services will be held on Monday, August 12, at Conkle Funeral Home, located at 4925 W. 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Eastern with a celebration of life at 7pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019