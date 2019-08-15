|
Richard M. "Lash" Lashbrook
Greenwood, IN., formerly of Franklin, IN. - Richard M. "Lash" Lashbrook, 67, of Greenwood, formerly of Franklin, IN, died peacefully on August 12, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born in French Lick, IN on Oct, 23, 1951 to Roy Clifford and Mildred Florence (Elliott) Lashbrook.
He grew up in Indianapolis, IN and was a graduate of Warren Central High School.
Richard proudly served the City of Franklin as a firefighter and EMT/Paramedic for 39 years, during which he was credited with saving the lives of 11 patients in full cardiac arrest. Richard earned the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain and eventually retired in 2017 as a Battalion Chief with the Franklin Fire Department.
Richard is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Lashbrook and their 7 children: Victoria Pitcock (J.P.) of Greenwood; Zeb Lashbrook (Arieal) of Beech Grove; Lara Elder of Beech Grove; Ed Sulya (Stephanie) of Greenwood; Mary Atkins (Steve) of Whiteland; Stephen Sulya (Tracy) of Indianapolis; Tim Sproles (Paris) of Bargersville; brothers, Robert Lashbrook (Lucy) of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota and Rod Lashbrook (Tyhanna) of Spencer; 15 grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Second only to his love for his family was his love of the Indianapolis 500. Always up before dawn, and in his seat hours before the green flag, Richard never missed a race in 59 years. Richard had a passion for the race that he passed on to both his children and grandchildren. In 2014 his story was the featured winner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, "We All Have A Story" contest, earning both VIP access to all 2015 IMS events and endless bragging rights.
Richard's family would like to thank the amazing staff of the St. Francis Hospice who were so compassionate throughout Richard's hospitalization.
Pastor Seth Amerine will conduct a service on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10AM at Rocklane Christian Church, 4430 Rocklane Road, in Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4PM till 8PM at Rocklane Christian Church and Tuesday from 9AM till service time at the church. Burial with honors conducted by the Franklin Fire Department will follow at Rocklane Cemetery in Greenwood, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rocklane Christian Church "Building Fund" 4430 Rocklane Road, Greenwood, IN, 46143.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019