Richard M. Willis
Anderson - Richard M. Willis,79, passed away in the comfort of his Anderson, Indiana home on November 5, 2019 after a long illness.
Dick was born on August 3,1940 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Nellie Jane (Smith) Willis and William Russel Willis. He married Victoria L. Barr on July 14, 1973 in New Castle, Indiana. Richard taught English, speech and theatre for New Castle Community Schools and the Indiana Academy for Math, Science and the Humanities in Muncie, Indiana. Retiring in 2018, Willis dedicated 56 years to public education.
Mr. Willis was educated in Terre Haute, graduating from Glenn High School and later Indiana State University, where he received his B.A. and an M.A. in speech and theatre education with a minor in English. In addition to working with student actors, Mr. Willis directed, designed, acted, and wrote plays for Muncie and New Castle civic theaters, Raintree County Opera House Guild, Wagon Wheel Playhouse and Indiana State Theatre Summer Stock. He co-founded the Raintree County Opera House Guild in 1972.
Willis conducted many high school tours for students as well as adult tours with the Art Association of Henry County, Guyer Opera House and through his company, Dick Willis Tours and Trips, Inc.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father and is survived by: his wife of 46 years; a daughter, Emily K (Willis) Campbell, son-in-law, Craig H. Campbell, and grandchildren, Jackson Keith and Victoria Rose Campbell of Breckenridge, Colorado; also a sister, Marilyn L Contreras of El Paso, Texas..
The public is invited to a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., December 14, 2019 at the Anderson Fine Arts Center, 32 West 10th Street, Anderson, Indiana, followed by a modern wake. For more details please go to meeksmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, the family appreciates your kind thoughts and, if possible, your presence at the service and the wake.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019