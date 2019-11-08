|
Richard Madden Sr.
Indianapolis - Richard F. "Dick" Madden died at age 93 of natural causes at Community North Hospital on August 2, 2019. His family appreciates the caring staff at Westminster Village North, where he enjoyed his final years. He was born June 29, 1926 in Indianapolis and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1944. He joined the US Navy that year and served past the end of WWII in the Philippines. He returned to Indianapolis to work in the family furniture manufacturing business, John J Madden Mfg Co, serving as President in the 1970s. Dick later assisted his second wife Micki Erler Madden in managing her Penelope's retail stores. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, camping, racing sailboats at the Indianapolis Sailing Club, and later remote controlled boats on ponds in Indianapolis with the Admirals. He served as Commodore of the Sailing Club in 1977 and was a long time member of Kiwanis and Rotary. He was a member of St Simon's Catholic Church. His wife Micki Madden preceded him in death. He is survived by children Catherine M Turner of Zionsville, Richard F Madden, Jr, of NM and grandchildren Jennifer Madden of NM, Melissa Madden of NY, Ellen Madden of NM, Lee Cuthbert of GA, Samantha Tidmore of Zionsville, and nieces Barbara Vanderwilt and Nancy Itani, both of IA. A memorial event will be held at Crown Hill on Sunday, Nov 17 at noon, beginning with a buffet lunch.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019