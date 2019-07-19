|
Richard "Rick" Melvin Gregory, 68, Indianapolis, went home to be with his Lord July 16, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis to John Melvin and Frances Louise Gregory.
He graduated from Arlington High School and later went on to earn his bachelor's degree from IUPUI as an adult. Rick worked for 35 years at Indianapolis Life Insurance Company and worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 25 years. He ended his tax career at Specialty Tax Services in Cicero, Indiana. He enjoyed spending his leisure time entering sweepstakes and won several prizes, which he often gave away. He and his wife, Sharry, enjoy taking the trips that he won.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sharry Lee, nieces Chelsea Walker and Julia Wiggins, and nephews Dylan Clephane and Jacob Wiggins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meridian Street United Methodist Church, 5500 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208 or WFYI, 1630 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Visitation will be held Monday from 11-2pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis Funeral services will follow there at 2pm.
Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019