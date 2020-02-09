|
Richard Michael (Dick) Quinn
Indianapolis - Richard Michael Quinn (Dick) passed away peacefully after a brief battle with lung disease on February 8, 2020 with his loving family present.
Dick was a shining example of how to conduct oneself as a man of character. He was a rare combination of master-storyteller and empathetic listener, cheerful and insightful, quick-to-laugh, curious and wise: traits that earned Dick the love and respect of his family and a rich circle of friends over the decades. He loved keeping up with his children and grandchildren's lives and adventures and proudly talked about them with his friends.
Dick was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island in 1934 to Dolores ("Grandmama") and John F. Quinn, an attorney and Mayor of Pawtucket. Dick was a proud graduate of Brown University, though his 4-year education was interrupted by a 2-year assignment in the Army, much of which was spent in Frankfurt Germany. He graduated in 1959, met the CEO of General Outdoor Advertising at the East Greenwich Yacht Club, and was hired into a Training Program that included a rotation of assignments in the Midwest.
In his mid 20's, Dick met Jean in Indianapolis and married in 1961. They soon moved to Marion, Indiana, where Dick was owner and CEO of INDO Advertising and served on two bank Boards. After 14 years, Jean and Dick moved back to Indianapolis. He was owner of The Beer Company, Indiana's then-largest beer distributorship. Dick subsequently founded and was President of Cameron Springs Water Company.
Dick was very active in the community. He was an early champion and President of the Brown Club of Indiana, Finance Director of Congressman Dan Burton's primary run for office, Sailing Director for the 1987 Pan Am Games, and served on several Boards of Directors, including for Indiana Reparatory Theater and the Greenways. After retiring, Dick increased his volunteer activities, which included 7 assignments on the Advance Team for President George W. Bush.
The great passion for sailing Dick developed as a boy in Rhode Island continued far into his adulthood in Indiana. From the "Kiddie Cruises" off the coast of New England to port hopping the shores of Lake Michigan, he introduced his children and friends to the lifelong joys of cruising, sailing, and exploring. Dick was always at peace and in gentle command on the water.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, John F Quinn II, daughter-in-law Jeaneane and their two children, Jack and Olivia; his daughter Heather and daughter-in-law Laura and their two children, Abby and Johnny; and by his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Betsy.
A Memorial Mass for Dick will take place Wednesday, Feb 12th at 11:30a at St. Lukes Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020