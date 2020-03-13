|
|
Richard Mockovak
Indianapolis - Richard (Dick) M. Mockovak passed away on March 11, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana at the age of 89.
Dick is survived by his sister, Ann Mockovak of Danbury, Connecticut; daughters, Elizabeth Ekelof (John), Mary Noble, and, Katherine Mockovak; grandchildren Meredith Werne (Adam), Jack Ekelof (Beth), Rick Ekelof (Molly), Mallory Noble, Katie Noble and Kelly Garcia; and his great-grandchildren Teddy Werne and John Ekelof. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Anna Mockovak, brother Michael Mockovak, and wife Jane Mockovak.
Dick was born on May 25, 1930 in Danbury, Connecticut. He graduated from Yale University in 1952. Dick was an accomplished golfer and member of Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. He was an active and dedicated member of Junto Society of Indianapolis. In his spare time, Dick love spending time with his grandchildren, traveling and reading.
A private service for the family will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org/). Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020