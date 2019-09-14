|
|
Richard "Rick" Norris
Indianapolis - 66, passed away September 13, 2019. He was born September 26, 1952 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Charley Witt and Lillian Goodsell Norris. Rick graduated from Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove Village, IL. He was a heating and air technician for CBRE and Johnson Controls, retiring in 2017. Rick was a member of the NRA, loved target shooting, crossword puzzles, an absolute dog lover, and an avid Colts fan. He was a handyman, known as "Mr. Fix It" and loved spending time with his family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. and a graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Abington Cemetery, Abington, IN.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cindy Norris; nephews, Derek Smith (Heather), Dennis, Steve, and Tim Norris; sons, Larry Miller, Doug Miller (Tricia), Bradley Kramer (Amy), Christian Kramer (Coleen); grandchildren, Cody (Tiffany), Terri (Thad), Sydney, Adam, Bradley, Jr., Anna, Ian, and Ava; great-grandsons, Eli and Graydyn; and his faithful and loving dog, Skipper. He was preceded in death by his son; David Kramer; brother; Tommy Norris; and sister; Shirley Norris.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the South Side Animal Shelter, 1614 W. Edgewood Avenue, P.O. Box 47436, Indianapolis, IN 46247. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019