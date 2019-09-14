Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Abington Cemetery
Abington, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Norris


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Norris Obituary
Richard "Rick" Norris

Indianapolis - 66, passed away September 13, 2019. He was born September 26, 1952 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Charley Witt and Lillian Goodsell Norris. Rick graduated from Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove Village, IL. He was a heating and air technician for CBRE and Johnson Controls, retiring in 2017. Rick was a member of the NRA, loved target shooting, crossword puzzles, an absolute dog lover, and an avid Colts fan. He was a handyman, known as "Mr. Fix It" and loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. and a graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Abington Cemetery, Abington, IN.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cindy Norris; nephews, Derek Smith (Heather), Dennis, Steve, and Tim Norris; sons, Larry Miller, Doug Miller (Tricia), Bradley Kramer (Amy), Christian Kramer (Coleen); grandchildren, Cody (Tiffany), Terri (Thad), Sydney, Adam, Bradley, Jr., Anna, Ian, and Ava; great-grandsons, Eli and Graydyn; and his faithful and loving dog, Skipper. He was preceded in death by his son; David Kramer; brother; Tommy Norris; and sister; Shirley Norris.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the South Side Animal Shelter, 1614 W. Edgewood Avenue, P.O. Box 47436, Indianapolis, IN 46247. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now