Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Richard O. "Dick" Schaub


1929 - 2019
Richard O. "Dick" Schaub Obituary
Richard "Dick" O. Schaub

Carmel - Richard "Dick" O. Schaub, 89, of Carmel, IN died in his home on July 24, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1929 in Cambridge, OH, the son of Cornelius Charles "Slim" Schaub and Ora M. (Tennant) Schaub.

Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948 and proudly served in the 3rd Armored Cavalry. After being honorably discharged, he continued his service as a Sergeant in the Reserves until 1956. He retired from RCA at 62 after working for 40 years.

He loved his part time dog, Daisy Mae, to garden, hunt, fish, crossword puzzles and his family.

Dick was proceeded in death by his brothers: Thomas H. Schaub and Charles C. Schaub. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie J. (Mathers) Schaub, his sister Joan C. (Chuck) Boyd, 3 children: Diane (Stanley) Graves of Monrovia, IN, Alan (Tamara Brooks) Schaub of Danville, IN, Steven (Kelly Gross) Schaub of Noblesville, IN, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Richard L. Roudebush VAMC 1481 West 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4, 2:30-3:30pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. A memorial service will follow there at 3:30pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 26, 2019
