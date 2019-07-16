Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Olinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Olinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Olinger Obituary
Richard "Dick" Olinger

Fairland - Richard "Dick" Olinger, 89, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.

Masonic ritual will be recited at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the funeral service following at the funeral home.

Interment will be at New Palestine Cemetery.

Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now