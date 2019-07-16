|
Richard "Dick" Olinger
Fairland - Richard "Dick" Olinger, 89, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Masonic ritual will be recited at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the funeral service following at the funeral home.
Interment will be at New Palestine Cemetery.
Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019