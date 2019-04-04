|
|
Richard Osborne
Indianapolis - My grandpa, Richard "Ozzie" Osborne, passed away at the age of 89 in true trickster fashion on April 1, 2019. I wouldn't normally write something this personal, but I feel like I need to put to words how truly wonderful and special he was. My Grandfather was a talented and gifted musician. He taught a popular music theory class at Butler University. Even this past month at the hospital, there were nurses who remembered being previous students of his. They told us how much they enjoyed his class, and how wonderful he was. He could play many musical instruments, his favorite being the piano.
My grandfather could play anything on the piano, in any key, without a sheet of music. Even with dementia kicking in, he could still sit down and play the piano. The last time I saw him play was the day I got engaged. That day will always remain special to me. He even wrote a song with my mother that is still played in choir groups today.
My grandfather and grandmother had been together since high school. He famously swept her off her feet one day after yearbook class when he grabbed her books and held her hand only after learning of his best friend's intentions to ask her out. Well, it worked out pretty well for him! My grandparents had the kind of relationship that people write movies about. I remember once when I was little seeing them holding hands under the dinner table just because. Who does that in real life?
My Grandfather adored my grandmother, and his three daughters until his dying day. Although, he would later famously say in jest to my dad after he married my mom, "Gordon, don't ever get married," followed by, "Don't ever have kids!... and if you do, don't ever have girls!" He was always cracking jokes. I don't remember him ever being angry or having anything but a smile on his face until the day he died. His famous one-liners were "Only boring people get bored", "If you think dinner is good, you should stay for breakfast." I could go on and on. He loved quizzing his grandchildren on state capitals, doing newspaper jumbles, crosswords, and tending to his beloved tomato garden. He was never sick or in a hospital a day in his life until the very end. He travelled, had lifelong friends, and a family that adored him. He lived a life most people only dream of. I feel so honored to have been his granddaughter for 32 years and got to experience that special magic you feel just being in his presence. Although we are heartbroken at his passing, we know he had no regrets, and he will live forever in our memory. Sending love and light to our most special guy today and always. We love you, Grandpa! Julie Byers
Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara, and his 3 daughters, Jenni Osborne, Carol Osborne Moore (Mark), and Marilyn Osborne Byers (Gordon). He has 7 grandchildren: Kate Meltzer, Jon Meltzer (Olivia), Emily Moore Vaughn (Peter), Julie Moore McFarland (Trent), and Doug Moore (Taylor), Julie Byers (Nick Magnus) and Laura Byers. He also is survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Brody and Paige McFarland, and Teddy and Mick Vaughn and his brother, Ron Osborne (Jean).
There will be private family graveside service with a Celebration of Life service to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Richard and Barbara Osborne Scholarship Fund, University Advancement Office, Butler University, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Take your final bow, Ozzie. Life well done.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019