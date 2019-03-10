|
Richard Osman Watson
- - Richard Osman Watson, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on February 10, 2019. He was born on Valentine's Day 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to immigrant parents, Carl Watson (Canadian) and Marie Gotch (Polish). He grew up in the Detroit area and graduated from Pershing High School in 1947, where he excelled in math and science. He was elected to the National Honor Society and was the first president of the Pershing Student Union. Following high school, Richard attended the University of Detroit, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1951. Richard was in the ROTC program, a member of Blue Key and received a commendation for his work ethic and strength of character. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Kappa fraternity and received a varsity letter in tennis.
In order to help his family out, Richard worked part time at a local hardware store and a men's clothing store. Once, the hardware store had a contest to see who could pick out a diamond in a bowl of glass. He found the diamond and gave it to his mother who wore it as her wedding ring until the day she passed.
When he was ten years old, while trick or treating in his neighborhood, Richard met the love of his life, Marjorie Early. He was immediately smitten by her. Over the course of their adolescence they became friends and dated in high school and college. They married in 1951, after graduation. They were together for 64 years, raising two daughters.
Upon graduation from college, Richard began his business career in the technical laboratory of Wyandotte Chemical. Richard and Marjorie moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan to work with Wagner Chemical, later relocating his family to Indianapolis with the Stan Sax Company. His entire career was focused on the electroplating industry.
In 1970, Richard began his career as an entrepreneur, acquiring Benchmark, Inc. of Michigan, where he served as its President. In 1982 Richard founded and until his retirement in 1996, served as President and later Chairman of the Board of Benchmark Chemical Corp., in Indianapolis, which became Benchmark Products, Inc.
Richard was committed to the growth and development of the electroplating industry. Throughout his career, Richard served as an officer of both the Grand Rapids and Indianapolis branches of the American Electroplaters and Surface Finisher's Society. In addition to his activities at the local branch level, Richard was very active on the national level and served the AESF in many positions. In 1989, in recognition of his service, he received the AESF Leadership Award. Richard was President of the AESF in 1992-93. He traveled extensively promoting the AESF and the surface finishing industry.
Richard was passionate about everything he did, including his hobbies. He was an avid golfer and won the Ed Tutwiler tournament at Highland Country Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis. Richard made two hole-in-ones at Highland and also served for a time as a member of the Highland Board of Directors. He was an amateur photographer and built a darkroom to develop his own pictures. In 1969 he won a Blue Ribbon in the Fine Arts Division of the Indiana State Fair for one of his photographs. In that same year he was recognized by the City of Chicago for another. He taught the neighborhood kids about photography and one of them was so inspired he became a professional photographer. After retirement he turned his interests to large scale trains and miniatures. He built a "train room" above his three car garage with three or four engines going through tunnels and bridges to the delight of his grandchildren.
He was a generous man, giving his time and money to the Sisters of the Poor, Ladywood High School, his local parish, the Boy Scouts and Catholic Charities.
He seized life tenaciously. After a series of strokes, he beat the odds by living many years longer than doctors had predicted. He was fascinated by science. He hoped he would live long enough to have a flying car and take a trip to the moon.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie who passed on February 27, 2018 and a brother, Bobby, who died of a childhood illness. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Watson Vandivier (Blair) and Cynthia Watson Beuoy (John), grandchildren Rick (Amy) Lucas, Katy (Brandon) Emkes, Jessica (Craig Malcolm) Vandivier, Jennifer (Adam) Phillips, Christopher Lucas and great grandchildren, Addison, Liam, Hayden, Emilia and Prexley.
Visitation will be from 10:30until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church. Entombment follows at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Luke Catholic Church or to Catholic Relief Services. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
