Richard Passwater
93, originally from Indianapolis, passed away on July 10th, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Lloyd B. Passwater and Nettie R. Carr on July 24th, 1926. He attended Danville High School and was a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Richard served in the Hedron Fleet Air Wing 7 with the United States Naval Forces in Europe from August 18th, 1942 to February 13th, 1945. During the 1950's and 1960's, he ran NASCAR and USAC, and even won the NASCAR Grand National Race at Charlotte in 1953. He founded Auto Specialist, Inc. in Broad Ripple in the 1960's, and was a member of multiple organizations including The American Business Club, American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Murat Shrine Police Club, Murat Indianapolis 500 Shrine Club, Murat Yacht Club, VFW, Indianapolis 500 Oldtimer's Club, and the Living Legends of Auto Racing. He resided in Indianapolis, Indiana until retiring in 1996 to Sarasota, Florida. In 2011 he was honored at the Living Legends of Auto Racing Awards Banquet.
Richard is preceded in death by his spouse of 62 years, Willowdean Kean Passwater; and brothers, Lloyd B. Passwater, Jr., and Roland M. Passwater.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Terry L. Browning in Nashville, IN., and Sue M. Passwater (Michael Bowen) in Bradenton, Florida; brother-in-law, Jack W. Kean (Mary) in Indianapolis, IN.; brothers, Keith Passwater in Sarasota, FL., Wayne Passwater in North Port, FL.; and sisters, Joann Compton in Indianapolis, IN., Linda Woods in Indianapolis, IN.; as well as five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held in the Remembrance Hall of Crown Hill Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19th, 2020. Another hour of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20th, 2020 in the same location. The Funeral Service will begin Monday at 11a.m., concluding with Richard being laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to K9s for Warriors at 114 Camp K9 Road Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081. Phone number: 904-686-1956 ext. 109. Website URL: www.k9sforwarriors.org
. CFC #82286.
A special thanks to Dr. Austin Hill of Bradenton, FL, who is now considered a friend for his compassionate guidance and care through Richard's long term illness.
The family would also like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their guidance, compassion, and willingness to go an extra step to comfort the family.
For more information, please www.crownhill.org
.