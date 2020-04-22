|
|
Richard Pyle, 75, of Carmel, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living, April 14, 2020. He was born May 5, 1944 to Howard and Luella Pyle in Cincinnati, OH. This is how he received the nickname "Buckeye." He lived in Muncie most of his life and graduated from Royerton High School in 1962.
Richard retired after serving 32 years on the Muncie Fire Department as a Sergeant. In retirement he and his beloved dog Lily would put smiles on faces in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools.
Richard was a gentle soul, devoted grandfather, loved music, to entertain, host Christmas Eve and was a remarkable carpenter. He built two of his houses.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sue Lane, and a sister-in-law, Jo Pyle.
Richard is survived by a son, Doug Pyle (Trudie), a daughter, Debbie Ford (Rob) Ann Pyle, three grandchildren: Andy Pyle, Kaycie Pyle, Daisy Ford, a brother, Jim Pyle (Mary), a brother-in-law, Don Lane, and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale for Richard's care.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1pm at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, limitations have been set. Everyone is welcome to attend, but must stay in their cars. A party in Richard's honor will be held at a later date. Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist Richard's family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020