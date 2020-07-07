Richard R. LaGue
Indianapolis - 82, passed away July 6, 2020 in Greenfield, IN. Mr. LaGue was born July 1, 1938 in Miami County, IN. He had been a winter resident of Avon Park, FL, for 18 years. Mr. LaGue had been an Industrial Arts teacher in Warren Township at both Woodview and Stonybrook Jr. Highs prior to retirement. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. Mr. LaGue was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia.
Mr. LaGue is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Edward) Fitzpatrick of Wilbur, IN; two sons, Brad (Lisa) of Greenfield, IN, and Mike (Pam) of Hamilton, OH; granddaughter, Nicole LaGue; and grandson, Charlie LaGue.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
