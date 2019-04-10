Services
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Richard Reed
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation
6501 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
Richard "Dick" Reed


Indianapolis - Richard "Dick" Reed passed away Monday April 8, 2019. Born in New York City in 1932, he attended Brooklyn Tech and Brooklyn Poly Tech. He moved to Indianapolis in the 60s and built a life here. He was a loyal family man who was always there for anyone who needed him.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Fran; sons, Owen and Andrew (Terri); grandchildren, Krystina, John, Darci, Andy, Sarah, and Genna; and great-grandchildren, Kaiya, Brantley, Brookelynn, Kambreey, and Luna.

Dick led a rich and full life. He loved the outdoors and was a fixture in the bicycle community for many years. His portrait with his bicycle was in the Indianapolis Museum of Art for several years. Dick was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and attended Torah Study for many years. He was also a member of the Broad Ripple Masonic Lodge.

While we are all sad he's gone, we should celebrate a rich long life. He will be missed. May his memory be for a blessing.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46260.

Contact Aaron-Ruben-Nelson for shiva information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019
