Bloomington - DR. RICHARD B. RICH, 91, passed away June 12, 2019, in Bloomington, IN. He was born October 20, 1927, in Ogden, Utah. A graduate of UCLA and George Washington University Medical School, Dr. Rich was a Major in the U.S. Army with training at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii and Residency in Ophthalmology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Following his discharge from the Army he completed a Fellowship in Retinal Surgery at Emory University in Atlanta.
He practiced ophthalmology in Indianapolis from 1964-2010 and founded the Eye Institute of Indiana, one of the first outpatient surgery facilities in the midwest. An innovator who devoted his career to improving the practice of ophthalmology, he traveled the world to increase his skills and offer state-of-the-art care to his patients.
Dr. Rich is survived by his wife, Ann, and his family including children: Shawna Pajak (Ken), Dixon Rich (Victoria), Sheryl Reagan, Robin Rich Bellefuil, Kim Rupert (Ron), Kurt Gardner Rich (Wendy), Larry Gardner (Rita) and Kevin Gardner (Anne). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren
Visitation for family and friends beginning at 11 AM - 1 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 followed by a 1 PM memorial service located at Evangelical Community Church 503 South High Street Bloomington, Indiana 47401. Private Family Entombment Services will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan's Purse P.O. Box #3000 Boone, NC https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving, Indiana Conference United Methodist Church Outdoor Ministries Program https://impact2818.org/donate Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington, IN 47401
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019