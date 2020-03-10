|
|
Richard "Dick" Ridenour
Pittsboro - Richard "Dick" Ridenour, 78, of Pittsboro, IN passed away March 3, 2020. He was born September 1, 1941 to George and Freda Ridenour.
Dick met the love of his life, Beverly Hendricks, when they were teenagers. They were married 57 years and raised three children. He loved fishing, pets, and trips to his family's cabins in Minnesota.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Ridenour; daughters Sherry (Mike) Bailey and Tracie (Billy Ray) Alexander; son Joe Ridenour; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings Jim, Randy, Terry, Mary, and Bev. Dick is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bob, Tom, Larry, Bill, and Barb.
In lieu of flowers, Dick's children ask that memorial contributions be made to Misty Eyes Animal Center, PO Box 1202, Brownsburg, IN 46112.
A celebration of life will be held at Eaton Hall, 61 North Green Street in Brownsburg, IN, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Friends and family will gather beginning at 2 pm with the service beginning at 4 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of funeral director, Eric MD Bell of Pittsboro. All are encouraged to share thoughts with the family by visiting: www.davidahallmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020