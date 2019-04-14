|
|
Richard Samuel Bloomer Jr.
Indianapolis - Richard S Bloomer Jr. DDS MSD, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2019 surrounded by his siblings, children, grandchildren and adored dogs. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 18, 1941 to the late Richard Bloomer Sr. and Betty Bloomer. He grew up in Rockville, IN and graduated from DePaw 63' and IU school of Dentistry 72'. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War in 1967 to 1970.He practiced as a periodontist in Carmel, IN for 35 plus years. He was a beloved father,grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Bloomer Mercer (Michael), Kristine Bloomer Wynne (HectorClavijo), and Sam Bloomer III (Monica),his 8 grandchildren, and his siblings, Joseph (Ann), Cris, Becky(Jim) Kettering, and John(MaryAnne). The details of Richard's celebration of life will be forthcoming. Please send donations in his name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019