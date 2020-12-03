Richard T. Broderick
Indianapolis - Richard T. Broderick, age 85, passed away peacefully November 30, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Yonkers, New York to Matthew and Catherine Broderick, he grew up in Hartsdale, New York and was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains where he was inducted into their football hall of fame. He was recruited by coach Vince Lombardi to West Point but decided to attend Fordham University and play quarterback on a football scholarship. He later transferred to Michigan State to continue his football career. Dick joined the United States Marine Corps through the PLC program and received his commission as a second lieutenant upon graduation. He loved the Marines and stayed in touch with the members of his basic class all his life, attending many reunions and cherishing the lifelong friendships he made.
He was a longtime member of the Indianapolis Athletic Club and Meridian Hills Country Club. Mayor of the hardwood and king of the clay court - sports were his passion. A gifted natural athlete, he played full court basketball well into his 60s, was an A level squash player, and Meridian Hills tennis champion multiple times.
He also enjoyed the competition of business and ran a successful manufacturers' representative firm, mentoring those who wanted to follow in his footsteps. He enjoyed watching others succeed. In the outpouring of support from friends of the family since his passing, the consistent theme is the impact Dick had on the lives of so many people across multiple generations. Whether it was sage advice, helping those in need or as many said, "always having my back", there was no better person to have in your corner.
Dick is survived by his wife of 44 years Cathryn Broderick; children, Karen (Charles) Green, Tom (Nikki) Broderick, Michael (Susan) Broderick, Adam (Kelley) Broderick, Kevin (Rachel) Broderick, daughter in law Krista Broderick and grandchildren, Clark Green, and Matthew, Aidan, Colin, Nick, Conor, Caitlin, Elizabeth, Quinn, Samantha, Jack, Cole and Grant Broderick. He is also survived by his brother Ray (Frances) Broderick. He was predeceased by his son Steven Broderick and brother Robert Broderick.
Dick loved his family deeply and they returned the favor. He was the leader of the band- we will miss him forever.
The family wishes to thank Dr. David Rardon for his kindness and excellent medical care. A special thanks to Heritage Hospice and Sara Gehrich of Care Management Solutions and her team of nurses who made it possible for Dick to stay home and receive the compassionate and professional care that he deserved.
Memorial services and burial will be private for the family.
Dick was a firm believer that education was the key to success. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Ivy Tech Foundation (50 W. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46208-5752) or online at https://connect.ivytech.edu/statewide
; or to
A Children's Habitat Montessori School (801 West 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.) Please make a notation that the donation is in memory of Richard Broderick. You are invited to visit www.leppertmortuary.com
