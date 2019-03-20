|
Richard VanDyck Baxter
Indianapolis - Richard VanDyck Baxter of Indianapolis died peacefully on March 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Detroit, Michigan on July 5, 1926, he was the only son of C. Stewart and Alice VanDyck Baxter. He leaves behind the love and joy of his life, Mary Jane Nielson Baxter; sons - Stewart (Linda), James (Dotti), Richard Jr. (Shaynette), and John (Shannon); daughter - Peggy Baxter Cremer; 13 grandchildren - Christine (Jon), Nielson (Sarah), Andrew, Sarah, Jamie (Colleen), Doyle (Morgan), Richard III, Daniel, J.B., Charlie, Sally, Meg, and Annie; and 2 great grandchildren - Jack and Lucy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters - Miriam Baxter Harlow and Isabel Baxter Van Dusen; and his beloved daughter, Sally.
Richard grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan where he was salutatorian of his 1943 high school class. He served in the United States Naval Reserve as a naval aviator from 1943 to 1947, attaining the rank of ensign. Upon completion of his service, Richard returned to school and graduated from University of Michigan, A.B. in 1948 and University of Michigan Law School, J.D. in 1951. He was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity and of the law fraternity, Phi Delta Phi.
Richard's first employment was in the regulations department of Hiram Walker, Inc. in Peoria, Illinois and later as a sales representative in Chicago. In 1956, he was transferred to Indianapolis, Indiana as district manager for the state. In 1963, Richard left Hiram Walker to become the owner, publisher and editor of the Indiana Beverage Journal, a position he held until 1995. In 1975, he assumed additional responsibilities as the executive director of the Wine & Spirits Distributors of Indiana, retiring in 1998.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Fr. Courtney Reception Room at St. Luke Catholic Church - 7575 N. Holliday Dr. E., Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception. Private interment to be held at a later date.
You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com where you may share a personal memory of Richard or arrange a memorial contribution to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Salvation Army or Marquette Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019