|
|
Richard W. "Dick" Froelich
Speedway - Richard W. "Dick" Froelich, 88, passed away February 16, 2019. He was a Sales Consultant for Mac Corporation, previously working for Mr. Removal, BFI and Republic. He was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a Former NASCAR Owner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae Ingram Froelich; Parents, Paul and Hattie Froelich; daughters, Paula Diane and Kathy Jo and 1 grandchild. He is survived by his children, Richard Mike (Theresa) and Steven W. Froelich; sister, Sandy (Dave) Hayden; best friend, Mary Jane Brownfield; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday February 22, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11am Saturday February 23, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Rileys Children Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019