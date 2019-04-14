|
|
Richard William Haering
Indianapolis - Richard William Haering, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away April 12, 2019. Richard was born January 9, 1926 in Evansville, IN to the late William J.B. and Eva E. (Trisler) Haering. He was a graduate of Memorial High School (Evansville) and University of Evansville.
Throughout his career, Richard was employed by several companies as a Manufacturer's Representative. After retirement, he was employed for 20 years at Astbury Water Technology Company. Richard was veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific during WWII. He was proud to have attended the Indy Honor Flight for WWII veterans in October of 2015.
Richard's memberships included St. Luke Catholic Church where he was an usher for 16 years; National Assn. of Men and Boy's Apparel Club, serving as President for 2 years; Irvington Dance Club(past president) , and the Riviera Club. He played tennis his entire life (up until age 91), played Bridge regularly, thoroughly enjoyed ballroom dancing and played the drums in a band. Richard was also an avid Notre Dame fan.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Mary Ann (Hiley) Haering, the love of his life; son, Mark R. (Polly) Haering; daughter, Cynthia Haering Kryda; grandchildren Brian Haering, Kelly Haering; Michelle Kryda (David) Friedman, Nicole Kryda, and Aimee Kryda (Colin) Brigstocke; great grandchildren, Ari and Asher Friedman; Oliver and Finnea Brigstocke; all of whom were dearly loved by great grandpa; and his brother, James C. Haering. He was preceded in death by his older brother Kenneth Christensen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr. East, Indianapolis, IN. Calling will be held at the church prior to mass from 10- 11:30 AM. Private burial will take place at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the (), 6500 Technology Center Dr., #100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or the Indy Honor Flight (www.indyhonorflight.org), P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.
To share memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019