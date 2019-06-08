|
|
Richard Williams
Brownsburg - Richard Dean Williams
66, Brownsburg, passed away June 6, 2019. He was born May 18, 1953 and was a life-long resident of Brownsburg. He will always be remembered as a lover of nature. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Roxanna Williams; sons Dean Williams and Derek (Andrea) Williams; daughter Deidra (Anthony) Jeter; grandchildren Peyton, Zach, Alix, Delanie, and Blake; brothers Ron Williams, Allen Williams, Jeff Williams; sister Kay Grayson. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and June Williams. Visitation will be from 11am to 2pm Monday June 10 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 2pm. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019