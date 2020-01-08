Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 S. Meridian St.
Greenwood, IN
Richard Zapfe


1942 - 2020
Richard Zapfe Obituary
Richard Zapfe

Greenwood - Richard Zapfe, 77, of Greenwood, passed away on January 7, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, January 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, 481 W. Main St., Greenwood. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 355 S. Meridian St., Greenwood. Services are in the care of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
