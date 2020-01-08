|
Richard Zapfe
Greenwood - Richard Zapfe, 77, of Greenwood, passed away on January 7, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, January 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, 481 W. Main St., Greenwood. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 355 S. Meridian St., Greenwood. Services are in the care of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020