Fairland - Richard Wayne Zeigler, 67, of Fairland, IN passed away on July 15, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was born on March 10, 1953 in Brookville, PA to the late Raymond and Jane (Ditty) Zeigler. He married his wife Pamela (Cecil) Zeigler on July 6, 1974, she survives. They had just celebrated 46 years of marriage.



Rick was hired by Amtrak on February 5, 1979. He was a member of Local 179 where he served as Local Chairman and President since 1994. He was elected to the Executive Board of the District Council of Railroads before becoming a National General Chairman in 2001 until his retirement in 2014. Rick ran unopposed in each election as both an Executive Board member and General Chairman.



Rick was a member of the Fairland Christian Church where he served for several years in various capacities, most recently as a Trustee and IT support.



Rick was a loving husband, father and devoted grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on computers and being a papaw. If anyone had a need for anything, Rick knew how to fix it and was always there.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Pam, 2 sons ; Brent and Chris Zeigler, 2 brothers; Terry (Suzie) and Tim (Julie) Zeigler, his sister Donna (Thom) Koop, and his granddaughter Shelby, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Services for Rick will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Road 135 Greenwood, IN 46143. Friends may visit from 4PM-8PM on Monday July 20, 2020 and 12PM-1PM prior to service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.









