RichardAlaska Reeves
1924 - 2020
RichardAlaska Reeves

Indianapolis - 96, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Indianapolis.

RichardAlaska, birth name Alaska R. Reeves, was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Alaska and Lucille Reeves on January 11, 1924. RichardAlaska and family moved to Indianapolis when he was only eleven. He attended Crispus Attucks High School, Lane Drafting College and Indiana University. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp (later being named the U.S. Air Force in 1947) on November 5, 1942. While in the Army Air Corp, he was assigned to the Tuskegee Airman. He participated in the Campaign of Italy and the European-African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign. After separating from the Army Air Corp, he met Betty Jean (Holiday) and on December 9, 1946, they wed. Together they started Reeves Accounting and Betty's Bookkeeping Service that lasted for over 20 years. He also worked at National Starch as a young man and was employed by the Internal Revenue Service. Besides starting their business together, they started and grew their family, having 17 children together.

RichardAlaska is preceded in death by his daughter Elery Charlette, wife Betty Jean, his daughter Teresa Arlene, and his sons Aaron Patrick and Thurston Marshall.

RichardAlaska is survived by his children Richie Jean, Eleyes Yvonne, Betty Aris, Richard Emery, Erskine Anthony, Chris Ermene, Bridget Alishia, Joseph Vincent, Richard Alaska, Elliot Scott, Arienette Lucille, Ericke Rebrick, Reta Iris, 31 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on July 18, 2020 between the hours of 4pm to 6 pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208. Internment/funeral services will be held at a later date at Crown Hill Funeral, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
