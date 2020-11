Rickey Lee Manning Sr.Rickey L. Manning, Sr, son of Willie and Zephra Rankin Manning, was born June 15, 1963 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He passed away at home on November 15, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and five children. Service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 N. Baltimore. Viewing is 9-12. Celebration of Life at noon. Arrangements by Crown Hill Funeral Home.