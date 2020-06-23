Ricky Stephen Higgins
Indianapolis - Ricky Stephen Higgins, 73, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in Indianapolis. Ricky was born on May 25, 1947 in Indianapolis to Harry Junior Higgins and Dollie Marie (Johnson) Higgins. Ricky had served in the United States Navy, and worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs. His work at the VA allowed Ricky to give back to his fellow veterans. Ricky was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being able to help people.
Ricky was survived by his longtime companion, Brooksie Cherry; children: Chad and Krissy Higgins; brother, Danny T. Higgins; half-brothers: Andrew T. and Brian Higgins; grandchildren: Keith A. and Kevin J. Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jonny David Higgins.
A memorial service will be held for Ricky on June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org/donate.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.