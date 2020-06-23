Ricky Stephen Higgins
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Stephen Higgins

Indianapolis - Ricky Stephen Higgins, 73, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in Indianapolis. Ricky was born on May 25, 1947 in Indianapolis to Harry Junior Higgins and Dollie Marie (Johnson) Higgins. Ricky had served in the United States Navy, and worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs. His work at the VA allowed Ricky to give back to his fellow veterans. Ricky was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being able to help people.

Ricky was survived by his longtime companion, Brooksie Cherry; children: Chad and Krissy Higgins; brother, Danny T. Higgins; half-brothers: Andrew T. and Brian Higgins; grandchildren: Keith A. and Kevin J. Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jonny David Higgins.

A memorial service will be held for Ricky on June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org/donate.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 737-1545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved