Ricky Webster



Indianapolis - Ricky Webster, 58, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020. On Wednesday, June 24, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. ~3 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.









