Ridley Victoria Morgan
Ridley Victoria Morgan, 25, passed away December 5, 2019. Ridley was a singer/songwriter who grew up in Indianapolis, attending St. Richard's Episcopal School ('08) and Cathedral High School ('12), and lived in LA and Chicago. Ridley is survived by her mother, Kathi Ridley-Merriweather; father, Richard A. Morgan; and step-father, Eric V. Merriweather.
Memorial service on Friday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3243 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, make donations to: Guitars Over Guns (memo: Haven Studios - Ridley Victoria Scholarship). Mail to: Haven Studios, 4622 S. King Dr., Chicago IL 60653. Or Paypal: [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019