Rikke Asbury
1929 - 2020
Rikke Asbury

Carmel - age 91, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. She was born February 22, 1929 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Hans and Ester Smidt-Nielsen, who preceded her in death. Rikke proudly became a US citizen following her immigration to the United States with her husband Finn Clement and Peter their son. Charlotte their daughter was born shortly thereafter. Rikke was a kind and loving wife and mother who enjoyed time with her family and friends. Following the death of her husband, Rikke worked for Pogue's Department Store and later Brooks Brothers. Rikke found true love again with Richard (Dick) T. Asbury, who preceded her in death 11 years ago. Rikke was an avid world traveler, played a fierce game of bridge, treasured time spent in the sun, constantly walked for exercise, and enjoyed a vase of fresh cut flowers. She loved life and lived it fully. She has been described as "strong, bright, good humored, super charming and having a brilliant and special look that made her one in a kind". Rikke's family will greatly miss her and cherish the many fond memories she left behind. Rikke is survived by her brother, Knud Smidt-Nielsen, and twin sister, Bodil Langgard Larsen, both of Copenhagen, Denmark with whom she maintained a close and loving relationship. She is also survived by her son, Peter (Christine) Clement of Brussels, Belgium and her daughter, Charlotte (John) Krukenberg of Fishers, Indiana; three grandchildren: Jacqueline L. (Patrick) Chittenden, Karl R. (Rebecca) Krukenberg, and John Clement; and six great grandchildren: Hannah L., Emily G., and Otto F. Krukenberg, Sloan K., Quinn B. and Lou P. Chittenden. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. She will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Cincinnati, OH with her beloved husband, Dick, who has been patiently waiting for her to join him. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Greenhouse Cottages of Carmel and Heartland Hospice of Indiana. Rememberances may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
