Rita A. Foley
Indianapolis - 96, passed away May 28, 2020. She was born November 26, 1923 to the late Charles and Marie Jonas. Rita was married to Denis J. Foley for 55 ½ years, and he preceded her in death November 29, 2006. She was employed at L.S. Ayres & Co. for many years. Rita was a devout member of Little Flower Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Rita is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Hoover, Denise (John) Shurts and Theresa Ball; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and twins on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren. A son, Michael Foley; a sister, Mary Foor; and brothers, Joseph, Charles and Raymond Jonas preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 30 to May 31, 2020.