Rita Ann (Boyle) Swiezy
Indianapolis - Rita Ann Boyle Swiezy passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at St. Augustine Home, Indianapolis, Indiana. Rita was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on December 26, 1930 to Jacob and Philanese Cloutier Boyle. She shared life for 88 years with her twin sister, Mary Ann Boyle Bennett. Though miles apart for many years, they and their families remained close.
Rita graduated from Indiana State Teachers' College and taught Physical Education and Home Economics before marrying Joseph Swiezy in 1960. Joe and Rita celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in August, 2018. Rita is survived by her husband, Joseph and their children Maria Krach (Dan), Michael Swiezy (Naomi), Michele Nichols (Wesley) and eight grandchildren: Emily, Patrick, Amy and Matthew Krach; Sarah and Jacob Swiezy; and Joseph and Elizabeth Nichols. She is also survived by her twin sister Mary Ann, brother-in-law Bill Bennett and many generations of nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, cooking and pets enriched Rita's life. She was known for her pie-baking, judged many 4-H foods competitions, and served as a 4-H leader for many years. When she moved to St. Augustine home, her cookbooks moved with her! At Rita's home, there was always room for one more at the dinner table and the answer was always "yes", when asked if someone could bring a guest for a Holiday dinner.
Rita was pre-deceased by her parents and two brothers, James Boyle and William Boyle.
The family will receive friends and family at Feeney-Hornak Chapel, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, on Friday March 29th from four o'clock to eight o'clock p.m. with the Rosary being prayed at seven-thirty p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis at one o'clock p.m. on Saturday March 30th with all invited to a reception following the Mass. A graveside committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Terre Haute, Indiana on Monday, April 1 at eleven o'clock.
The family would like to thank the Little Sisters, caregivers and staff of St. Augustine Home for the love and care provided to Rita and family over the past six years. To make a memorial contribution to honor the life of Rita Swiezy, please make donations to St. Augustine's Home, 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019