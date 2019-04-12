|
Rita Anne Therese "Ritanne" (Miller) Bloss
Carmel - Sadly, on the afternoon of April 7, 2019 Rita passed away peacefully while in the loving arms of her very best friend, soulmate and husband, Fred, at Bickford of Carmel's Memory Care Unit. She was 92 years old.
Rita was born on August 4, 1926 in Chicago, IL. She was the third of four daughters born to Mary R. (Seeburger) and John Nicholas Miller. She grew up in Aurora, IL and graduated from Holy Angels Catholic School and Madonna High School. She attended college in the St. Louis area. She volunteered as a nurse's aide during WW2 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Aurora.
She met the love of her life, Frederick "Fred" Joseph Bloss, a WW2 US Navy veteran through mutual friends and they were married on October 15, 1949 in Aurora IL. They became quite a team together for almost 70 years raising their family and making friends everywhere they went. They lived in Aurora, IL Columbus, IN Carlsbad, CA and most recently Indianapolis, IN.
Rita seriously loved people and they loved her. She never knew a stranger. She saw beauty in all things and she created her own beauty in ceramics, clay, art, painting or sewing. She was an avid reader as well and worked in elementary school libraries encouraging young readers. She took an interest and participated in several research studies. She enjoyed making sleeping bag quilts for the homeless at Christ the King Church, was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and spent many fun hours with the folks at Prime Life in Carmel. Thanks to Father Jim Ferrell for his support.
She happily raised a son, Frederick "Rick" Joseph (Colieta) Bloss Jr. and twin daughters Mary Kathryn "Kay" Bloss and Mary Joan "Jo" (Bill) Beckerich. She welcomed granddaughters Caitlin Beckerich, Laura Beckerich (Chris) Cunningham, Heidi Beckerich (Bill and Jo), Haley Bloss (Rick and Colieta), and grandson Blake Rayvid (Kay). She enjoyed great-grandchildren Elijah and Ellie Eickhorst and Everett and Callum Cunningham.
She grew up with her three sisters, Joan Fagerholm, Lois Kingsbury, and Carolyn "Cim" (Tom) Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and John Miller, sisters Lois and Joan, her son Rick and niece Claudia.
Rita is survived by her loving husband Fred, daughters Jo and Kay, son-in-law Bill, daughter-in-law Colieta, her younger sister Cim, and nieces and nephews Kathy, Chris, Kevin, Mark, Barbara, Mardi, Lisa, Laurie, Julie, Peter, Michael, Elizabeth and John, cousins, beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please send her your prayers for a peaceful and wondrous journey. Honor her spirit of life. We pray also for the dedicated and most wonderful people who cared for Rita. We are so very thankful to the team at the Bickford Assisted Living of Carmel. They are truly amazing people and she loved you all so much. Also our thanks to the Paradigm Hospice team and their joyful singing and beautiful music.
Per her wishes, Rita generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at the Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the State of Indiana. Those like Rita who bequeath their bodies to health science have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019