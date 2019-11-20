|
Rita Anne (Hughes) White
Indianapolis - Rita A. White passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Rita was born in Danville, IL on May 5, 1928 to parents, Bert Edward and Berniece (Purfeerst) Hughes.
During her career, Rita worked as the dining room manager for the Riviera Club. She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and was an avid reader, animal lover and loved working puzzles.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. White; son, Richard E. White; son-in-law, Michael Powers; and brother, Robert Hughes.
Survivors include her children: Elizabeth Anne White, Mary Celeste McFarren (David Edward), Timothy Michael White, Jennifer Carol White and Susan Gabriel Debruler (Daniel); grandchildren, Jack Edward McFarren, Celeste Olivia McFarren, John Richard Powers, and Tara Anne Powers; sisters, Mary Lou Cooper and Rose Reiley; as well as many other loving extended family members and friends.
Friends may call from 9-10:30am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, where funeral services will follow beginning at 10:30am. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, IN at 1:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019