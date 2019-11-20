Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Greencastle, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Anne (Hughes) White


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Anne (Hughes) White Obituary
Rita Anne (Hughes) White

Indianapolis - Rita A. White passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Rita was born in Danville, IL on May 5, 1928 to parents, Bert Edward and Berniece (Purfeerst) Hughes.

During her career, Rita worked as the dining room manager for the Riviera Club. She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and was an avid reader, animal lover and loved working puzzles.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. White; son, Richard E. White; son-in-law, Michael Powers; and brother, Robert Hughes.

Survivors include her children: Elizabeth Anne White, Mary Celeste McFarren (David Edward), Timothy Michael White, Jennifer Carol White and Susan Gabriel Debruler (Daniel); grandchildren, Jack Edward McFarren, Celeste Olivia McFarren, John Richard Powers, and Tara Anne Powers; sisters, Mary Lou Cooper and Rose Reiley; as well as many other loving extended family members and friends.

Friends may call from 9-10:30am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, where funeral services will follow beginning at 10:30am. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, IN at 1:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -