Rita B. Leeper
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita B. Leeper

Indianapolis - Rita B. Leeper, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Raymond Kaiser and Anna Kaiser. Survivors include children, Marlene (Jerry) Lory, Thomas R. Leeper, Diana (Gary) Dinkins, Douglas Leeper, Julia (Todd) Rankin, Nancy (Gary) Novitski; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Leeper; and sons, Raymond Leeper and Kenneth Leeper.

She was previously employed by Perry Township School Corporation as a school bus driver for 43 years.

Visitation will be from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 PM. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Special Olympics. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved