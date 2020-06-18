Rita B. Leeper
Indianapolis - Rita B. Leeper, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Raymond Kaiser and Anna Kaiser. Survivors include children, Marlene (Jerry) Lory, Thomas R. Leeper, Diana (Gary) Dinkins, Douglas Leeper, Julia (Todd) Rankin, Nancy (Gary) Novitski; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Leeper; and sons, Raymond Leeper and Kenneth Leeper.
She was previously employed by Perry Township School Corporation as a school bus driver for 43 years.
Visitation will be from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 PM. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Special Olympics. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.