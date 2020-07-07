Rita E. Basch
Wayne - Rita E. Basch, 91, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on July 5, 2020. A visitation is scheduled from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN with a rosary to follow at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1375 S Mickley Ave Indianapolis, IN 46241, with visitation from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an on-line condolence please visit www.stevensmortuay.net