Rita E. Basch
Rita E. Basch

Wayne - Rita E. Basch, 91, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on July 5, 2020. A visitation is scheduled from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN with a rosary to follow at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1375 S Mickley Ave Indianapolis, IN 46241, with visitation from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an on-line condolence please visit www.stevensmortuay.net




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
