Rita E. Spellman
Indianapolis - 95, passed away on August 14, 2019. Rita is survived by her Children; Paula (Jerry) Stahl, Thomas (Donna) Spellman and Suzanne (George) Alexander along with 9 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her Husband; Paul Spellman and Son; Timothy Spellman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church from 9:30am-11:00am with Funeral Services immediately following at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019