Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Funeral service
Following Services
Holy Name Catholic Church
Rita E. Spellman


1924 - 2019
Rita E. Spellman Obituary
Rita E. Spellman

Indianapolis - 95, passed away on August 14, 2019. Rita is survived by her Children; Paula (Jerry) Stahl, Thomas (Donna) Spellman and Suzanne (George) Alexander along with 9 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her Husband; Paul Spellman and Son; Timothy Spellman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church from 9:30am-11:00am with Funeral Services immediately following at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019
