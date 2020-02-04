|
|
Rita Ferguson
Beech Grove - 90, passed away on February 2, 2020.
Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband; Richard D. Ferguson.
She is survived by her children; Beth (Barry) Hix, Dale, Jeff (Trina) and Gary "Guy" Ferguson, along with 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Name Catholic Church (Beech Grove) at 10:00am.
www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020