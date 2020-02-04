Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Beech Grove, IN
Rita Ferguson

Rita Ferguson Obituary
Rita Ferguson

Beech Grove - 90, passed away on February 2, 2020.

Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband; Richard D. Ferguson.

She is survived by her children; Beth (Barry) Hix, Dale, Jeff (Trina) and Gary "Guy" Ferguson, along with 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Name Catholic Church (Beech Grove) at 10:00am.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
