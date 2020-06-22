Rita "Rity" Gale Williams
Rita "Rity" Gale Williams, 64, passed away Friday June 19, 2020. On Friday, June 26, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m.~11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.